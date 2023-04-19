Share:

In a shocking turn of events, the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan has been hit by three bullets amid clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

The incident caused significant damage to the Chancery building and has been condemned as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention.

Under the Convention, the Host Government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions, and this incident has highlighted the urgent need for increased security measures to protect diplomatic personnel and facilities.

The Embassy of Pakistan has called on both parties to exercise restraint and has requested the government of Sudan to immediately deploy security personnel to ensure the protection and security of the embassy.

They have also urged all Pakistanis in the area to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outgoings due to the deteriorating security situation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of diplomatic missions in Sudan, and calls for increased security measures have been made to ensure the safety of all personnel and facilities.