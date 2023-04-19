Share:

LAHORE - The contest for 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will be held from April 19 to 21, 2023 at the Laguna Lang Co Golf Course in Vietnam. This championship of junior champions is being activated after a three year pause due to the pandemic and best junior golfers from over 22 countries in Asia including Pakistan have gathered at Laguna Lang Co Golf Course hoping to be crowned champion of Asia.

For competing at this Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has coordinated with Nick Faldo Team and Pakistan will be represented by junior torch bearers, Syed Yashal Shah, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas, Makayel Majid, Saad Habib, Omar Khalid, Laraib ur Rehman, Vivek Anand and Shameer Majid, who attained selections in years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Also contesting will be five girls, who will carry national colors. These girls include Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz, Ayesha Kashif, Aania F Syed and Bushra Fatima.

These selected ones attained national honors after PGF conducted trials in each of these years, the latest ones being held at the Nick Faldo designed Rumanza Golf Course, DHA Multan under the vigilant and attentive guidance of Salman Abbasi of Rumanza Golf Club, who was the Tournament Director. As for the playing arena in Vietnam, the Laguna Golf Lang Golf Course in the Cu Du Village of Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province has a unique combination of ocean views, jungle, streams, mountain side boulders and rice paddies. This makes Laguna the perfect location for the Faldo Series Asia Grand final.

Aspirants seeking global success in this championship will also get a chance to meet Sir Nick Faldo and attend several coaching clinics where he will teach them new techniques and skills. Malik Kamran of PGF stated that Pakistan juniors’ selection is attributable to a resplendent performance in selection trials. With regard to individual profiles, Omar Khalid acquired the national amateur golf title at the age of 16 years. Saad Habib topped in the golf trials and is a young one full of golfing flair as is Syed Yashal Shah.

From amongst the girls, Parkha Ijaz and Humna Amjad have performed outstandingly in the national events at home and expectations are that Vietnam will be a learning place for them. Team Manager is Ahmed Zafar Hayat, an accomplished golfer himself.