ISLAMABAD - Pakistan remains a relevant player in the region – playing a role of peacemaker despite the persistent economic crisis at home. Pakistan had a crucial role in China-led peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Pakistani diplomats said Pakistan had laid the foundation to bring the two Muslim-majority countries closer.

During the recent months, Pakistan and China remained in regular contact over Iran-Saudi Arabia peace efforts led by Beijing. Due to Pakistan and China’s efforts, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to hold talks and find a way to resolve the bilateral issues. Pakistani leaders travelled to Riyadh and Tehran to ease tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan aids in easing tension between the US and Iran. With the purpose of easing tension, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited Iran, Riyadh, Oman, and the US. Due to its experience, Pakistan has the knowledge and clout to arbitrate disputes between parties in the interest of peace and resolving issues. Yesterday, Pakistan welcomed the recent dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards attainment of peace in Yemen with particular reference to the Saudi role and endeavours in reinforcing the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

“The Saudi efforts towards an amicable resolution of the Yemeni crisis, we believe, are timely and would promote peace, stability and development in the region,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. Islamabad supports a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation. The Pakistani narrative is gaining traction throughout the globe.

Pakistan’s efforts to bring about peace in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other parts of the globe have received praise and widespread recognition. Indeed, Pakistan experienced severe economic, political, and social losses as a result of the Afghan War over four decades. Pakistan is eager to share its experiences and is making every effort to advance peace on a global scale. Pakistan is also making every effort to stabilize Afghanistan. Central Asian trade would increase with stability in Afghanistan. The war-torn Afghanistan can also develop as a trade route for the whole region. People in the bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will gain if there is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities with regard to peace negotiations. During the hostage crisis, Pakistan was able to assist in the safe release of two of the three Western captives. One of Pakistan’s major achievements in Afghanistan has been its ability to get the Taliban to sit down and negotiate with the Americans.

On the other hand, Pakistan has been trying to normalize ties with India which Islamabad sees as a constant threat to regional peace due to its aggressive policies. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan wants peace in South Asia and desires good relations with all its neighbours, including India. She urged India to take necessary steps to create enabling environment for peace in South Asia and resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in peaceful manner. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also urged India to stop aggressive policies for the sake of regional peace. Shehbaz Sharif tweeted last day that the world should take notice of India’s dangerous brinkmanship that could have led to disastrous consequences for the region. International Relations expert Dr Zahid Anwar Khan said Pakistan always supported every effort taken for regional peace.

“Stability and peace is mandatory for the economic development of the region. Pakistan has always endorsed the collective efforts for Afghan peace,” he added. He referred to a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar who participated in the 4th meeting of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand. “The Foreign Office spokesperson rightly stated that Pakistan supports peace, stability and sovereignty of Pakistan. We must be hopeful for the positive outcomes of this important meeting,” he remarked.