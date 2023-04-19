Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry has said that the audio attributed to him is engineered.

Reacting to the leaked audio on Wednesday, Ejaz admitted that the voice was his, but three or four clips have been added to it which were out of context.

He said he would stand by what he has said.

The audio surfaced a day ago in which Ejaz was purportedly asking an aspirant for PTI ticket for Punjab election, Chaudhry Hafeez, to donate Rs10 million and immediately meet party chief Imran Khan.

Ejaz told him that there is no limit of donations for Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

In the leaked audio, a voice introduced himself as “Chaudhry Hafeez from Nawab Shahwala but talking from Islamabad and want a ticket for Rana Shaukat for PP-114.”

Hafeez questioned him how much the donation should be and how much would be the cost for the party ticket.

He said he wanted to meet Imran personally to hand over him donation.

Ejaz replied that it should be above Rs10 million to meet Imran Khan.

Hafeez then asked how much money he needed to deposit for the party ticket and how much for Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Ejaz said whatever he wanted to give for Shaukat Khanum was his choice.

Hafeez asked him whether he should deposit money and call for a meeting before holidays or later, to which Ejaz replied: “No, no, no, they are giving tickets in a day or two.”