Pakistani chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani on Tuesday resumed charge five months after he was attacked by Daesh in Kabul.

It is being seen as a positive development by both sides as Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit Pakistan in May after his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s telephonic call assuring him of a “stable Afghanistan”.

The banned militant outfit later claimed the responsibility and Pakistan foreign office confirmed that Mr Nizamani had been the target. However, the Pakistani envoy survived the assassination attempt resulting in a five-month haul in duties.

Mr Nizamani also called on Mr Muttaqi and “discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest”. He also presented him with a Quranic calligraphy by renowned Pakistani artist Asghar Ali.

MoFA Afghanistan spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balki stated that “FM Muttaqi called the release of the majority of Afghans from Karachi prisons a positive step, calling for the remaining to be freed before the arrival of Eidul Fitr.”

“He also encouraged Mr Nizamani to further increase transparency in the visa issuance process,” he added.

On the other hand, he quoted Mr Nizamani as saying, “Mr Nizamani also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will improve with his return, adding that the Pakistani Embassy will work together with MoFA Afghanistan on a mechanism to facilitate visas.”