“Mining is the art of exploiting mineral

deposits at a profit.”

–T.A. Rickard

The Bingham Canyon mine is located near the Salt Lake City Utah in the USA and it is the world’s deepest man-made mine that has an open-pit excavation site. It has the largest deposits of copper in the world, averaging at 19 million tonnes to date. It has also produced gold, solver, molybdenum, platinum and palladium as well since it began operating back in 1906. With time, and further exploration into the mine, it now measures 4.5 kilometers wide and is 1.2 kilometers deep. It is operated by the mining company, Rio Tinto, and according to them, the mine is so large that 38 football fields can be constructed at its opening alone.