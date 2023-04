Share:

ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to remove President Dr Arif Alvi from his office. A citizen, Imtiaz Chaudhry, has filed the petition in the apex court. In the petition, it is requested that Arif Alvi be declared unfit for the post of the president of Pakistan. The peti­tioner said the president was not performing his duties according to the Constitution.