LAHORE - During a special inspection drive for Eid, Pun­jab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of a bakery and penalized two eateries besides discarding 3,100 litres of impure milk, here on Tuesday.

The PFA spokesman told media that the au­thority inspected 79 bakeries and 120 milk car­rier vehicles in a daylong operation. He said that PFA stopped the production of a famous bakery due to selling expired cakes and drinks. Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements and non-compliance with previous instructions of the authority.

Further, the provincial food regulatory body imposed hefty fines on two food outlets due to an unhygienic working environment.

Meanwhile, dairy safety teams examined 120 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 239,000 litres of milk in different areas of Lahore that supplied to bakeries. He said that 3,100 litres of substan­dard milk was disposed of after checking of milk samples that did not conform to the standards and rules set by the food regulator.

He said the teams are continuously working in the field across the province under the Eid special checking task. The lack of quality in food items commonly used on Eid will not be toler­ated by PFA, the spokesperson said.