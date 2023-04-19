Share:

LAHORE - Students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and De­sign (PIFD) showcased their photographic skills by capturing various famous monuments and sites of the country in an exhibition organized at PIFD Gallery on the occasion of World Heritage Day. Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor PIFD inaugurated the exhibition.

The purpose of the activity was to encourage native society and people to understand the sig­nificance of cultural heritage to individuals as well as societies, and to support cognizance of its di­versity and the essential actions to protect it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Heritage Day also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites is globally observed on 18th of April every year. The Vice Chancellor also dis­tributed certificates among the participants.