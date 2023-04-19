ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing political situation in the country in the context of confrontation between the government and the Supreme Court. The PM was supposed to leave for Jeddah on the night of 27th of Ramazan, however, he has cancelled the visit. In Saudi Arabia, PM Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to meet his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Official sources told this scribe that now Shahbaz Sharif will be paying an official visit to United Kingdom next month. During his UK visit, he will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. The PM during his stay in London will also meet with Nawaz Sharif and consult with him on the future of elections in Pakistan. Several other party leaders of PML-N are also expected to reach London early next month for consultations with Nawaz at his residence.
MATEEN HAIDER
April 19, 2023
