Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely production of Urea and its delivery to the farmers across the country.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today regarding production and supply of Urea in the country and load-shedding of electricity during the summer season.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the production and consumption data of Urea fertilizer in the country as well as gas supply to the Urea industry.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking all possible measures to reduce per acre cost for the farmers. He said the government has made the prosperity of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector as its top priority during the past one year.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will not let anyone to steal the rights of farmers by smuggling Urea. He directed that the demand and supply of Urea should be strictly monitored.

He further directed to present a comprehensive plan of gas supply and buffer stocks keeping in view of the production and supply of Urea to the industries.

On the issue of electricity load-shedding, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to keep it minimum level in summer. He also issued directives to expedite pace of work on restoration of the Neelum Jhelum project.

The meeting was informed that after completing the restoration work of the project, the production of low-cost electricity would be resumed from this project in July this year.