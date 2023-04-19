Share:

LAHORE - Punjab has deployed polio teams at key transit sites to ensure vaccination of children travelling with their families to celebrate Eidul Fitr in their native towns. Keeping in view the magnitude of movement, polio teams have been deployed at 20 key sites in 14 high risk districts. Districts where polio teams have been deployed include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Attock and Rahim Yar Khan. Most of the sites where polio teams have been deployed include railway stations and bus stands.

Teams have also been deployed at tourist destination of Fort Monroe. The teams will perform their duties for one month in two shifts and ensure that no child remained unvaccinated. The teams deployed at these sites are in addition to the human resource deployed at permanent polio transit sites set up at inter-provincial entry and exit sites as well as international airports.

Head of the polio programme Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary chaired a meeting on Tuesday to finalise deployment of polio teams and locations of the special transit sites.