I would like to express my views as a student of microbiology regarding the food hygiene conditions in Pakistan, through the column of your esteemed newspaper. Food safety and hygienic conditions in Pakistan have been ignored for a long time, leading to foodborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, and dysentery. Contamination of food can occur at any stage of the food production, delivery, and consumption chain, resulting in several forms of environmental contamination, including pollution in water, soil, or air, as well as unsafe food storage and processing. The most common foodborne pathogens are Escherichia coli, Shigella, Salmonella, etc. Food items such as milk, vegetables, fruits, eggs, etc., bought from local markets in Pakistan, may be contaminated with these pathogens due to cross-contamination, poor storage strategies, and poor environmental hygiene.

Not only street foods but also many restaurants in Pakistan have a low food quality. Meals prepared are not limited to contamination in ingredients, but the conditions in which the food is prepared, such as a dirty kitchen. Cook’s personal hygiene plays an important role in maintaining hygiene. Cooks must wash their hands before cooking, wear gloves and hairnets, and avoid cross-contamination.

I would like to draw the attention of the food authorities in Pakistan to these alarming conditions of food hygiene. I suggest implementing effective sanitation practices, developing storage strategies, and working on the packaging of food items to prevent foodborne diseases.

SARA HABIB,

Karachi.