Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, just passed a directive according to which owners of all high-rise buildings in Islamabad must incorporate emergency exits and stairs in their layouts. Failure to comply will result in strict action being taken against them. Considering the frequency with which buildings catch fire in Pakistan, this is a necessity and it is good to see that the authorities have put their foot down against faulty construction. We must ensure that the CDA implements this policy diligently, punishes those who violate it and is able to set a good precedent for other provinces to follow.

The CDA’s meeting detailed specifications that owners and construction workers are expected to follow; emergency exits should be separate from the main structure, attached externally and should be easily accessible across all floors. Furthermore, officials stated that open spaces at the front and back of the building must be included, and an effective fire or smoke detection system must be incorporated. Taking such measures is bound to improve rescue efforts, enable people to save themselves and may even avert disaster.

The problem now lies with the implementation. The entire verification process will undoubtedly be strenuous not only for the authority itself but also for the building owners. Efforts must be directed towards improving internal routines and procedures so that all paperwork, documents and check-ups can be processed and carried out smoothly. Delays should be avoided as well. Furthermore, the CDA must factor in things like fines and penalties that will actively deter violations. It is only through improving the overall system that such large-scale changes will be made possible.

Regardless of such externalities, it is good to see that authorities are taking fire hazards seriously. We must now focus on high-risk cities like Karachi as well. Within the last two months alone, there have been more than four building fires that were reported and dealt with–each involving high-rise buildings. We have nurtured a culture where owners opt for the quickest, cheapest and most convenient way to construct a building and have overlooked health and safety hazards as a result. This must be improved upon and authorities within major cities must take note of the standards being set by the CDA.