ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tues­day approved remission in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The president approved the remis­sion of 90 days in exercise of the Article 45 of the Constitu­tion, the President House said. The relief will be applicable to male prisoners above 65 years, who have completed their one-third sentence. The remission will also be applied to the fe­male prisoners aged above 60 years, who have completed their one-third sentence.