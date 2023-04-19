Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly employees have now got the right to appeal against arbitrary decisions of the Assembly Speaker as the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday amended and pro­mulgated the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services (Amend­ment) Ordinance 2023 while exercising his powers under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.

Before this, the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services Act 2019 had no provision for appeal under the rules in respect of any order passed by the Speaker or any other authority below the office of the speaker. After the amend­ment to the said Act, the aggrieved em­ployees will have the right to appeal against any decision of the Assembly au­thority before the Speaker or the Punjab governor as the case may be.

In the said ordinance, it has been ex­plained that if the order is passed by any authority other than the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee can appeal to the Speaker; and, if the order is passed by the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee shall have a right to file an appeal against the Speaker before the Punjab Governor.

Sources in the Punjab government said that the Assembly employees Act has been amended to protect the rights of assem­bly employees as some of them had been victimized on political grounds in the last four years. Also, the Punjab governor has signed and promulgated Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 has been amended for expeditious disposal of appeals and related matters.