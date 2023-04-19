Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines, according to the varsity spokesman here on Tuesday.

He explained that the scholars included Sana Aslam daughter of Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Physics, Sumaira Hussain daughter of Faqeer Muhammad in the subject of Information Management, Rizwana Shami daughter of Mu­hammad Hanif Shami in the subject of Polymer Technology, Ammara Khalid daughter of Syed Khalid Ashraf in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar son of Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Paki­stan Studies, Faisal Shahzad Khan son of Muham­mad Nawaz Khan in the subject of Political Sci­ence, Sadia Naz daughter of Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Chemistry, Gulnaz Shahzadi daugh­ter of Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Inter­national Relations, Sumbal Shahbaz daughter of Muhammad Shahbaz Khan in the subject of Public Health and Burarah Arooj daughter of Ahmad Ali Chattha in the subject of Biochemistry.