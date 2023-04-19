Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain on Tuesday evening which made the weather pleasant. Earlier, the region was experiencing hot weather for the last four to five days. On Tuesday afternoon the weather turned from hot to cloudy. The temperature decreased due to the rain. The met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in °C during the last 24 hours: Karachi 33-35, Hyderabad 38-40, Sukkur 39-41, Thatta 34-36, Mohenjodaro 37-39, Dadu 37-39, Mithi 41-43, and in Nawabshah 41-43. However, hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in the province.