Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Upper/Central Punjab during the next twelve hours.

However, heavy falls and hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta and Gilgit twelve, Muzaffarabad thirteen and Murree nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy chances of intermittent rain with wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian, Jammu and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag eight degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh two, Baramulla and Shopian seven degree centigrade.