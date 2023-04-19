Share:

DAMASCUS - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Sau­di Arabia’s top diplomat in Damascus on Tuesday, state media reported, ending more than a decade of diplomatic deep-freeze between the two coun­tries. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Far­han’s trip -- the first visit to Syria’s capital by a Saudi official since the start of the country’s civ­il war in 2011 -- marks a new era in ties between Iran-backed Damascus and Riyadh.

“Sound relations between Syria and the King­dom of Saudi Arabia should be the norm,” state news agency SANA quoted Assad as saying during the meeting.

“Such ties not only benefit the two countries, but also the Arab world and the region,” he said according to the report, commending an “out­ward-looking and realistic” Saudi approach.

Assad was politically isolated in the region since the conflict began, but a flurry of diplomatic activ­ity has been underway in past weeks as a decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties shifted regional relations.

Assad and Prince Faisal discussed steps to “achieve a comprehensive political settlement that... contributes to Syria’s return to the Arab fold,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement. The top diplomat told Assad it was important to “create the appropriate conditions for the return of refu­gees and the displaced” and for aid to reach all Syr­ian regions, according to the statement. The meet­ing comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began. Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria’s long spell in the diplomatic wilderness and its pos­sible return to the 22-member Arab League after Damascus was suspended in 2011.

The diplomats stressed the “importance of hav­ing an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis” in Syria, according to a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry.