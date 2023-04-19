Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sena­tor Talha Mahmood as federal minister for of reli­gious affairs and interfaith harmony. “In terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to assign the additional portfolio of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Har­mony to Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Fed­eral Minister for State and Frontier Regions, with immediate effect,” reads the notification. He has replaced the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor who lost his life in a road accident in the federal capital on April 16. Earlier, a police report, establishing causes of Mr Shakoor’s death, had said that a speeding vehicle crashed into his car that resulted in his death. The vehicle that crashed into the JUI-F leader’s car was going over the speed limit, the report said. A case had been lodged with the Secretariat police station on the complaint of JUI leader Haji Qudratullah.