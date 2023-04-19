Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed that service delivery alone should govern competition for public office.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said politics is an arena where people compete to serve fellow citizens.
The Prime Minister however regretted that our politics suffers from a structural flaw as it has unfortunately been reduced to shorthand for grandstanding and meaningless rhetoric.
