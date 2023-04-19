Share:

BARCELONA - Shakira was considered an “intruder” in Gerard Pique’s family especially by his mother Montserrat Bernabeu, who did not like her during their initial days of relationship. According to a report by Essentially Sports, Montserrat was also “bothered” by the 10-year age gap between the former Barcelona star and Waka Waka hitmaker. Moreover, she had issues with Shakira being a “singer” no matter how successful she was, and only saw her as one of her son’s short fling.

An insider told the outlet, “We are talking about very closed environments. For many families in the city, if you are from Madrid you are already an intruder. Imagine if you are from Colombia!” “For ‘Montse’ it was a shock,” the insider added. “She saw her from the beginning as an intruder. A fish out of water.”

“Montserrat was bothered by everything about her: that she was 10 years older than her son, that she was a singer, no matter how successful she was, that she was not Catalan or at least from a recognizable family. It is a very closed circle and very classist.