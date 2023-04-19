Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday launched a free mortuary van service comprising 25 vehicles acros the Sindh province.

The inauguration ceremony was held at DJ Sports Complex, Karachi. Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah and Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro were also present on the occasion. This service will be available in regional hubs of the province and could be availed by dialing 1122.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that they had inaugurated 25 vehicles out of eight vehicles would be stationed in Karachi, 5 in Hyderabad region, 3 each will be deployed in MirpurKhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana regions.

She said that the vehicles’ system will work exactly like 1122 ambulance. The health minister said that a few cases of Coronavirus had come to the light, adding the last night advisory was issued as a precaution in this regard.

A Rapid Response Center will be set up along the highway, she said, adding that interviews would soon be conducted for the appointment of Civil Hospital MS.

The Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services will operate these vans to transport bodies for free of cost throughout Sindh. This will be the first such service of its kind in the province. The service will be provided free of charge on a first come first served basis to those who cannot afford to transport the bodies of their loved ones.

This service will be offered without charge to those who cannot afford it after adequate verification. Only bodies from hospitals shall be transported by mortuary vans. The service will initially be only for within the district transportation.