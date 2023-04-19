Share:

MAQ says dialogue among political parties is the need of the hour.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Part y’s (PPP) senior leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday expressed the hope that the political leaders in the coalition government would soon announce a strategy that would bring economic and po­litical stability to the country.

Talking to media persons here after meeting Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) along with Minister for Commerce Syed Nav­eed Qamar, Adviser to Prime Min­ister Qamar Zaman Kaira said, “Politicians should play their role as a bridge not as a wall.”

“PPP wants to make a condu­cive environment for dialogue among the political parties as we believe all problems being faced by the county can only be addressed through the dialogue,” he added. Yousaf Raza Gilani said the eyes of over 220 million masses were looking to the po­litical parties in the current po­litical and economic instability in the country. “Political stability is directly linked with economic stability and the masses could get relief from the government after this achievement,” he add­ed. He said that PPP had signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD), under which constitutional amendments were made and then President Asif Ali Zardari under that legislation delegated all his powers to the Parliament

Gilani said that all political forc­es direly needed to join hands for the supremacy of the Parliament and to ensure that all institu­tions work in their domain. Re­sponding to a query, he said that PPP would also approach Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and finalized its dialogue process with allies of the government. MQM leader Mu­hammad Abubakar appreciated the efforts of the PPP for engaging all political forces for strengthen­ing democratic institutions and the supremacy of Parliament in the country. He said, “Keeping in view the prevailing political sit­uation and making joint efforts for the economic and political stability of the country, the dia­logue among political parties is the need of the hour.”