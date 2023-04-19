Share:

PESHAWAR - Three persons died on the spot and several others got trapped af­ter massive landslide buried over two dozen trucks at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday.

Rescue workers said they recovered three bodies and 12 trapped persons from the debris during the search oper­ation. Deputy Commis­sioner Khyber told re­porters that those died in the Torkham land­slide were Afghan na­tionals.

In a statement, he said three critically in­jured persons trapped in containers were shifted to a hospital after recovery from the huge landslide that caused damage to the Torkham terminal where containers were parked. According to the Depu­ty Commissioner, heavy machinery of the Engi­neering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Development Authority, and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief and rescue activities.

Besides district administra­tion, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army were monitoring the relief operations. He said re­lief operations would contin­ue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.

Meanwhile, Corps Com­mander, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the landslide-hit site at Torkham where he re­viewed the ongoing rescue and clearance operations of the Pakistan Army and others organizations.

According to official sourc­es, the Pakistan Army along with Provincial Rescue teams were participating in the op­erations at Torkham. Paki­stan Army’s Urban, Search and Rescue teams were actively participating in the relief and rescue operations in the af­fected area.

The Army Engineers’ dump­ers along with other equipment and machinery were busy in the removal of the landslides.

The urban search and res­cue teams of Pakistan Army were also using search camer­as, rescue redaors, cutters and life locators. As result of use of the modern equipment three dead bodies were recovered and 12 persons were retrieved alive whose condition was out of danger.