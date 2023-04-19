PESHAWAR - Three persons died on the spot and several others got trapped after massive landslide buried over two dozen trucks at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday.
Rescue workers said they recovered three bodies and 12 trapped persons from the debris during the search operation. Deputy Commissioner Khyber told reporters that those died in the Torkham landslide were Afghan nationals.
In a statement, he said three critically injured persons trapped in containers were shifted to a hospital after recovery from the huge landslide that caused damage to the Torkham terminal where containers were parked. According to the Deputy Commissioner, heavy machinery of the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Development Authority, and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief and rescue activities.
Besides district administration, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army were monitoring the relief operations. He said relief operations would continue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.
Meanwhile, Corps Commander, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the landslide-hit site at Torkham where he reviewed the ongoing rescue and clearance operations of the Pakistan Army and others organizations.
According to official sources, the Pakistan Army along with Provincial Rescue teams were participating in the operations at Torkham. Pakistan Army’s Urban, Search and Rescue teams were actively participating in the relief and rescue operations in the affected area.
The Army Engineers’ dumpers along with other equipment and machinery were busy in the removal of the landslides.
The urban search and rescue teams of Pakistan Army were also using search cameras, rescue redaors, cutters and life locators. As result of use of the modern equipment three dead bodies were recovered and 12 persons were retrieved alive whose condition was out of danger.