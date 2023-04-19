Share:

ISLAMABAD - TikTok has become the Official Entertainment Partner of the most awaited movie of the year ‘Money Back Guarantee’, which is scheduled to be released in the country’s theatres on April 21, 2023.

This partnership adds to the excitement surrounding the film’s release through various in-app activations that offer fans the opportunity to participate and engage with the blockbuster feature like never before.

‘Money Back Guarantee’ is a satirical comedy film featuring an ensemble cast of Pakistan’s best actors. As the movie’s already large fan base eagerly waits for its release, the fandom can now interact with the star-studded cast and each other in new and exciting ways on TikTok. Fans will be able to find exclusive content from the movie, including teasers, trailers, and behind-the-scenes footage on TikTok. Additionally, TikTok will launch an exclusive landing page for the movie, which will include official trailers, cast teasers featuring the stars and showtimes to people’s closest cinemas. Fans will also be able to follow everything about the movie using the official hashtag #MoneyBackGuarantee as well as on the movie’s official TikTok account (@zashkofilm). Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing, Pakistan, at TikTok: “We are thrilled to partner with Zashko Films as the Official Entertainment Partner of ‘Money Back Guarantee’. At TikTok, we believe in supporting diverse and authentic storytelling, and we’re excited to work with Zashko Filmsa to showcase the best of Pakistani cinema. Our in-app activations will allow users to engage with the film in new and exciting ways, and we can’t wait to see the community’s response to this highly anticipated film.” “We are ecstatic to have TikTok as our Official Entertainment Partner,” said ‘Money Back Guarantee producer, Shayan Khan. “As a producer, I believe it is crucial to stay relevant and adapt to the ever-changing trends of the entertainment industry. TikTok has revolutionised the way people consume content, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting platform.

With this partnership, we look forward to connecting with our audiences and delivering exciting and innovative content that is tailored to their interests. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance the film’s reach and success, and we cannot wait to share our journey with the TikTok community.” One of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, Ayesha Omar, said: “TikTok has become a hub for creativity and entertainment. I’m excited to see all the content on the platform from the fans for the ‘Money Back Guarantee.” This laugh-out-loud comedy film, written and directed by Faisal Qureshi and produced by Shayan Khan under the Zashko Films banner, promises to be a rib-tickling ride from start to finish.

The film also features a peppy and catchy soundtrack composed by Tyler Westen, a Hollywood music composer, along with vocals from Shani Arshad and Asfar Hussain from the band Bayaan. TikTok is fast becoming Pakistan’s one-stop-shop for entertaining content, championing a diversity of categories including but not limited to movies, music, acting, sports, food, travel, education, and fashion. The TikTok community in Pakistan creates unique entertainment content that brings joy, celebrates creativity, shapes culture and transcends boundaries. This partnership with ‘Money Back Guarantee’ will bring even more exciting content and will showcase the talents of Pakistan’s evergrowing TikTok community.