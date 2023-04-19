Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi arranged an Iftar for the children and staff of The Lighthouse, a non-profit organisation formed under the Beaconhouse Groupforless privileged children.

The Lighthouse is a boarding and education setup for orphaned children that ensures quality education, necessary life skills, good health and other emotional and developmental support without discrimination. The aim of the organization is to provide a safe and loving home for orphans and to nurture them to become self-reliant and confident individuals.

Amina Wattoo Kasuri, Founder and Executive Director at The Lighthouse, said, “I would like to thank H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi for organizing this event for our children. Such thoughtful get-togethers are a reminder for self-assessment and an opportunity for a lot of us to give back to society in whatever way possible. Over the years, we have worked tirelessly toward the development and uplifting of deserving members of our society andwe will continue to lead by example.”