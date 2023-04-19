ISLAMABAD - Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Upper/Central Punjab on Wednesday. However, the Met Office predicted that heavy falls/ hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period. According to Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify and grip the upper parts during next 24 hours. During the past 24 hour, the rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Punjab and upper Sindh. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.
Share:
Agencies
April 19, 2023
Share: