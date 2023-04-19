Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rain wind/thunderstorm is expect­ed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Is­lamabad and Upper/Central Punjab on Wednesday. How­ever, the Met Office predicted that heavy falls/ hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilg­it-Baltistan during the forecast period. According to Synop­tic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and cen­tral parts of the country and likely to intensify and grip the upper parts during next 24 hours. During the past 24 hour, the rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Baloch­istan, Punjab and upper Sindh. Weather remained dry in oth­er parts of the country.