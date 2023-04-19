Share:

ATTOCK - A woman was booked for allegedly supplying drugs to her son imprisoned in District Jail Attock. As per the press release issued from District Jail Attock, a woman (name withheld) had come to see her imprisoned son Ali Raza and gave him hashish Ice secretly but the Head Ward Gulzar Hussain caught them red handed and informed the authorities.

For remaining vigilant during his duty, Superintendant District Jail Attock Arshad Ali Waraich awarded cash prize and commendation certificate to Head Ward Gulzar Hussain. It is worth mentioning that the prisoner Ali Raza is under going five-year imprisonment in different cases.