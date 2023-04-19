Share:

KARACHI - The police have arrested a gang of three women thieves in the Korangi Awami Colony area of Karachi. According to Karachi Police, the arrested women commit thefts in markets and crowded places while the CCTV footage of this group in various markets also went viral. The official said that police had been been searching the gang involved in theft incidents and the arrested women in police action were identified as Nazia, Hamida and Iqra. The police further said that a case has been registered against the three women and they have been transferred to the Women Police Station for investigation.