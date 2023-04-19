Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the chief justice of Pakistan's advice for political parties to engage in dialogue.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Zardari expressed his appreciation for the chief justice's suggestion and called on political parties to sit together and end the ongoing crisis in the country.

The advice for dialogue was given during the hearing of the Punjab election case, where the attorney general of Pakistan had requested that political parties be given some time as all political leaders were not present in Islamabad.

In response, the chief justice emphasized the importance of a serious approach to the matter.

During the hearing, the chief justice also called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's legal representative, Faisal Chaudhry, and asked about the party's attitude towards dialogue.

Mr Chaudhry highlighted the nation's expectations from the chief justice and said that when Siraj ul Haq visited Zaman Park, the next day PTI Sindh's president was arrested.

CJ stressed that a level playing field could only be achieved if all political parties agreed on an election date.

The Chief Justice warned that if the dialogue process was not completed soon, the court would get its decision implemented.

He also ordered political parties to involve their representatives in the proceedings.