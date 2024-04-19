Academicians at moot give insights on global education

Rawalpindi - The two-day International Conference on Educational Innovation and Assessment, hosted by the Faculty of Education at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), concluded on Thursday with resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to revolutionize education practices worldwide. The conference, which convened educators, researchers, and policymakers from across the globe, served as a platform for robust discussions and forward-thinking initiatives aimed at advancing the field of education in the 21st century.

On the second day of the conference, esteemed keynote speakers Dr. Samina Malik, Rector of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Dr. Allison Fox, Associate Head of School of Research and Knowledge Exchange at the Open University, UK, delivered thought-provoking presentations on critical issues facing education today. Dr. Malik addressed the disparities in global education for sustainable development, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to overcome challenges such as socioeconomic inequalities and outdated curricula. She highlighted the importance of long-term, flexible policy initiatives and system-wide monitoring to ensure the quality implementation of educational policies.

Dr. Fox delved into the use of artificial intelligence in education and research, cautioning against the negative consequences of unmonitored AI applications. She stressed the importance of regulatory frameworks and partnerships to safeguard individuals’ rights in AI-based systems, citing examples from the EU and the US.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in lively panel discussions and shared best practices in educational innovation, including the integration of AI in classrooms and innovative assessment methods. The event showcased competency-based assessment strategies and digital tools for providing timely feedback to students.

In his closing remarks, the chief guest commended the Faculty of Education at FJWU for their dedication to academic excellence and innovation. He emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration and professional development in driving continuous improvement in educational practice. The conference chair expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of educational excellence and innovation.

Attendees departed with renewed enthusiasm and a shared commitment to implementing the insights gained at the conference in their respective educational settings. As the curtains close on this year’s conference, anticipation mounts for future gatherings, promising continued dialogue and collaboration on educational innovation and assessment.