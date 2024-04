SUKKUR - The Wildlife Department foiled a bid to smuggle nine pre­cious Siberian cranes and arrested an accused here on Thursday. The joint team of Sukkur and Khairpur Wildlife Departments on secret information checked a Kohat bound passenger coach at Babarloi Bypass in Sukkur. During search, nine precious Siberian cranes including two dead were recovered and an accused was arrested. The wildlife department took the recov­ered birds into custody and nabbed accused was being investigated.