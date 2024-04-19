CAA holds e-katcheri, addresses passengers’ concerns

ISLAMABAD - The Director General (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and his team recently conducted an e-katcheri, engaging with the public and addressing a myriad of concerns. A total of 67 comments and queries were received, covering diverse topics ranging from corroded trolleys to alleged extortion and bribery at airports, as well as HR-related issues and flight cancellations due to UAE weather. The DG emphasized the importance of providing specific details to facilitate quicker issue resolution, urging participants to include essential information such as dates, times, and locations.

Regarding Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), the DG acknowledged the challenges posed by the airport reaching its design capacity. Measures have been taken, and infrastructure expansion work will resume to alleviate passenger congestion during peak hours. Additionally, concerns about housekeeping services were addressed, with assurance of close monitoring and potential replacement if expectations are not met.