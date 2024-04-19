CCPO reviews security for by-elections, NZ cricket matches

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a review meeting of the performance of Sadr and City Divisions at his office here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed byelections arrangements, Vaisakhi celebrations and security matters for Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches. Addressing the meeting, the CCPO emphasized that misuse of authority, corruption, and discourteous behavior with citizens would not be tolerated. He stated that any collusion with criminals would not be acceptable and strict action would be taken against those involved.Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the SDPOs to utilize their professional abilities in maintaining peace and security, emphasizing that there was no room for negligence in their duties or lack of interest in governmental affairs. He urged the police officers and personnel to fulfill their duties diligently. The CCPO highlighted that the police service was not just a job but a lifestyle based on public service. He issued directives to expedite operations against robberies, snatching incidents and property crimes. He emphasized to ensure joint planning and teamwork for the eradication of crimes through joint search operations. The CCPO emphasized that information sharing and better coordination among police units was of utmost importance. He instructed the SHOs to collaborate with Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) for effective prevention of motorcycle thefts and utilize Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s network to combat crimes effectively. He also directed to ensure effective patrolling by Dolphin Squads in hot spot areas. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharge’s (Investigations) Sadr and City divisions also attended the meeting.