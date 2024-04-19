Chinese workers to continue playing role for Pak uplift: Jiang Zaidong

ISLAMABAD - Chinese staff and workers at different CPEC-related projects will continue contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development with same spirit and zeal, Jiang Zaidong, the Ambassador of China to Pakistan said on Thursay.

“It is a point of satisfaction that the high-level inquiry initiated by the government of Pakistan into recent terrorist attack in which five Chinese personnel were killed is progressing smoothly, hoping that it will pave the way safeguarding the safety of the CPEC-projects and the Chinese workers,” said the Chinese Ambassador in an interview with a private TV channel.

He noted that the incident was widely condemned by all sections both at the government and the public level. Following this tragic mishap, the government and the security agencies took immediate steps to expose the culprits and bring them to book.

His government, the Ambassador said, is willing to work with Pakistani security agencies to achieve the security objectives. To ensure, consistent progress of CPEC, the government will have to ensure the safety of those who are engaged in the development work at various locations of the country.

Ambassador Jiang while congratulating the new government in Pakistan said that it showed its seriousness in maintaining the depth of Sino- Pak decades old strategic partnership.

He said the regional and global interests of the two countries are interlinked both for security and economic development, and they are committed to work together to protect them by all possible means.

He also said, Chinese President Xi attaches great important to the welfare of the people, and wished that their security and welfare should get priority, while carrying out cooperative partnership at different level.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said that his country stands ready to further strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan.

He further said, “We should take the people’s security as the ultimate goal, and effectively protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan. People are the foundation of a country and country’s rule also for them.”

He said that the national security work is ultimately to protect the interests of the people and enable them to lead a satisfied life and work in peaceful environment.

The Ambassador said that President Xi Jinping always emphasised to give priority to people ensuring security of their lives and property.

“A holistic approach to national security takes the people’s position as the fundamental position, and emphasises that national security is for the people and relies on the people, which clearly reflects President Xi Jinping’s deep feelings for the people,” he added.

Ambassador Zaidong said that Chinese citizens in Pakistan actively participate in Pakistan’s national construction and to promote China- Pakistan friendly cooperation.

“We should do everything possible to ensure their safety and value their contributions.” “We hope and believe that the Pakistani side will speed up the investigation of the incident, find out the truth, severely punish the perpetrators, raise counterterrorism efforts, resolutely crack down on and root out the evil, and take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and create favourable conditions for advancing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation and building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” he added.