Critical children treated through telemedicine in District, Tehsil Hospitals of Punjab

LAHORE - In response to the pressing need for accessible and high-quality emergency healthcare for children in Pakistan, ChildLife Foundation has introduced an innovative telemedicine network in District & Tehsil Hospitals of Punjab, providing critical consultations to children in remote areas. This initiative aims to address the alarming child mortality rates in the country, with 1,000 children losing their lives daily due to various illnesses.

With two-thirds of Pakistan’s population residing in rural areas, many families face significant challenges in accessing specialized medical care for their children. Financial constraints, logistical difficulties, and the sheer distance to major cities often deter families from seeking timely medical attention. On average, families must spend Rs. 50,000 to travel to tertiary care hospitals in major cities, worsening the burden on already vulnerable households.

Recognizing these challenges, ChildLife Foundation has pioneered a provider-to-provider telemedicine model, deploying high-definition cameras, IP phones, and registered nurses at telemedicine sites across Punjab. Through this innovative approach, children in remote areas receive consultations from FCPS Peads emergency specialists stationed at the control room in Lahore. In 60% of cases, these consultations result in valueadded interventions, including training for on-ground government doctors on the latest medical protocols and interventions.

“This telemedicine initiative is a game-changer for children in remote areas who previously lacked access to timely and quality emergency care,” stated Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO at Child- Life Foundation. “By leveraging technology, we are bringing critical medical expertise directly to the doorstep of those who need it most, saving lives and alleviating the burden on families.”