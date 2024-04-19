Death anniversary of Urdu writer Imtiaz Ali Taj today

The 54th death anniversary of famous Urdu writer Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj is being observed today (Friday).

He was born in Lahore on 13th October, 1900.

He hosted the daily feature ‘Pakistan Hamara Hai’ on Radio Pakistan and conducted popular radio programmes for several years.

Imtiaz Taj also wrote short stories, novels, radio plays and stories for films.

He is remembered for his 1922 play Anarkali, based on the life of “Anarkali”, which was staged hundreds of times and was adapted for feature films including the Indian film Mughal-e-Azam.

His play “Chacha Chakan” was a hilarious comedy for children with themes of satire and humour. “Chacha Chakan” is considered the funniest character in Urdu drama.

Imtiaz Ali Taj was murdered while asleep in his bed by unknown assassins on April 19, 1970.

