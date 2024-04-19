Dubai Underwater

The heavy rainfall that struck UAE, a land typically known for its dry arid climate, has caused massive flooding, inundating houses, flooding highways and reportedly killing at least one individual. As authorities struggle to deal with the aftermath, the massive storm has raised speculation online over the potential causes of such an unprecedented increase in rainfall, with many wondering if the recent use of cloud-seeding technology is to blame.

Given the scale of the disaster In Dubai, one can understand wild speculations. Operations at the airport were disrupted as the storm flooded the runway. Flights were delayed and cancelled. Government offices and schools were closed for days and the normal day-to-day lives of the people were put on a halt. This is the first time in 75 years that such a destructive storm hit Dubai. As was widely quoted - “a year’s worth of rainfall occurring in one day”. Neighbouring Oman was also affected and twenty people lost their lives due to the heavy flooding. The very fact that some of the driest areas on the planet are experiencing floods shows how irregular global weather patterns have become.

While many speculated cloud-seeding - a process used to artificially enhance rainfall - as a potential cause of the heavy rain, the UAE’s meteorology agency denied the conduction of any cloud-seeding operations before the storm. Climate experts, on the other hand, suggest that the major cause of such a storm can be attributed to climate change. Global temperatures are rising which directly contributes to increased moisture in the atmosphere, causing heavy rainfall. Experts have explained how a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapors, leading to heavier rainfall. Warmer sea temperatures surrounding Dubai enhance evaporation rates which further increase precipitation. Whether this was the cause or not, the threat of climate change is still inevitable.

Human-induced climate change is a major catalyst for such storms and while this storm caused massive destruction in UAE, it also serves as a reminder for us to understand how our actions can have far-reaching consequences on the global climate. We need to focus our shift towards combatting climate change on a global scale. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and looking for alternative sources of energy such as renewable energy sources should be the way forward, especially for a country as economically strong as the UAE.