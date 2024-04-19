ECP reviews arrangements for by-elections in Punjab

LAHORE - A meeting was held at the Lahore office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab to evaluate the preparedness for by-elections in 14 constituencies of Punjab province. Sain Bukhsh Channar, the acting Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, presided over the meeting. Also present were Additional IG Police Shahzad Sultan, Asia Gul, Special Secretary of Local Government, Tariq Niaz, Additional Secretary of Local Government, representatives from the Army and Rangers, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Abdul Hafeez, and other officials. The acting Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the by-elections. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 174 candidates are contesting the by-elections to be held in 14 constituencies of Punjab province. In total, 4,174,009 ballot papers have been printed for the by-elections whereas security, transportation, and communication arrangements have been made for the purpose, with control rooms established at provincial and district levels to address any complaints. A total of 2,177,187 male and 1,867,365 female registered voters will exercise their voting rights in the by-elections. Additionally, 663 male, 649 female, and 1289 joint polling stations will be set up in Punjab province for the purpose. Polling for the by-elections is scheduled for April 21.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has completed security & traffic arrangements for Pakistan New Zealand T20 cricket series in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Punjab Police made foolproof security arrangements for the first match of the T-20 series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening. As per details, the first three matches of the Pakistan-New Zealand series will be played in Rawalpindi, while the last two matches will be played in Lahore. The IG Punjab said that a better strategy has been adopted to ensure the conduct of matches in a peaceful and safe environment, the police force is committed to provide full security to the players, match officials and fans. He said that coordination with all institutions including Pakistan Cricket Board, district administration, security agencies is complete, more than 15000 officers and officials are performing security duty on five matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.