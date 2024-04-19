ETPB land worth Rs 40b retrieved so far

LAHORE - One- Man Commission (OMC) Chairman Shoaib Sadal said on Thursday that land owned by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) worth Rs 40 billion had been retrieved from squatters, while arrears of Rs 2 billion were also recovered. Shoaib Sadal, the head of One-Man Commission (OMC) appointed by the Supreme Court, said this while giving a briefing to the media representatives after the review meeting held here at the ETPB head office. Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Legal Advisor Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar, Director FIA Asaqib Sultan, Adeel Ahmad CA, Registrar Fayyaz Ahmed, Uzmi Shahzad besides FIA, Federal Audit and Board officers also attended the meeting. All the resources were being utilized to protect the lands and historical heritage under the management of the board. With the support of FIA and police.