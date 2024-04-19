Friday, April 19, 2024
Fire erupts in house, no casualties reported

PESHAWAR   -   A fire suddenly broke out in the house of a person named Atta Muhammad in Qamar Din Ghari Inam Village, the officials of Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday. As soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the accident site, the officials said.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire, the officials informed. Rescue 1122 firefighters from different sides completely controlled the fire within 45 minutes with no casualties reported.

