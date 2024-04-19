Foreigners come under attack in Karachi’s Landhi

Karachi police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying foreigners in Landhi.

As per details, a van carrying foreigners was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone.

He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained wounds in the attack.

The police have also recovered a bag from the custody of the dead terrorists, which had grenades.

The police official said that another vehicle and motorcycle were also damaged in the explosion.

The injured are being shifted to the nearby hospital, according to police while the nationality of the victims has not been ascertained so far.