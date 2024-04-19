Four Customs officials killed in DI Khan

Four Customs officials were killed in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Thursday.

According to police, the incident of firing occurred in a DI Khan area where unidentified people opened fire, resulting in the death of four Customs officials.

Initial investigation reveals that the Customs officials were on their routine duty when they were targeted. After the firing, the suspects managed to flee.

Police stated that due to the indiscriminate firing by the suspects, a girl and a passerby also suffered injuries.