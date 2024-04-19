IG Punjab reviews performance of Police Tahaffuz Marakaz, Meesaq Centers

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the outreach of police Tahaffuz marakaz should be further expanded in the province to facilitate the victims of gender crimes, social insecurity, exploitation, violence and vulnerable segments. Presiding over a meeting to review performance of Tahaffuz marakaz and Meesaq Center at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that assistance and protection should be provided to more and more citizens suffering from social insecurities. The IG Punjab said that immediate relief should be provided to the victims by taking prompt action on issues related to transgenders and women, in particular, adding that all possible steps should be taken to help the victims of gender crimes, protect homeless children and support transgender people. He directed that the problems of deprived and vulnerable sections should be resolved with the help of allied institutions and welfare organizations. He said that extension of the job contract of victim support officers will be done based on performance. He suggested to give warning for unsatisfactory performance. The IG Punjab said that the problems faced by the minority citizens are being resolved immediately through the platform of Meesaq centers, adding that DPOs should pay surprise visits to all Tahaffuz marakaz and Meesaq centers to review the performance. He said that to help the deserving citizens and children, the projects of Tahaffuz Manzil and Tahaffuz Darsgah will be implemented in all districts. Through video link all DPOs and Victim Support Officers of the province attended the meeting and performance of all districts was reviewed. In the meeting, DPOs and Victim Support Officers gave briefings about the performance of Tahaffuz marakaz and Meesaq Centers. CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that the Tahaffuz center is a flagship project in terms of community policing whose scope should be extended. She stressed to provide support and assistance to as many citizens as possible. Amara Athar said that all resources should be used to solve the problems of women citizens, there will be no reduction in the provision of resources to Tahaffuz marakaz, supervisory officers should ensure priority measures in this regard. Additional IG Traffic Mirza