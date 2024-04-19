Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IMF urges Italy, France to spend less, Germany to loosen purse strings

IMF urges Italy, France to spend less, Germany to loosen purse strings
Web Desk
8:57 PM | April 19, 2024
Business

Italy and France should cut spending faster than they currently plan to keep debt under control while Germany should loosen its own purse strings to revive growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Finance ministers from all over the world have descended on Washington this week to compare notes and hear from IMF and World Bank experts on topics ranging from fiscal policy to global growth and helping poorer countries.

While the IMF's advice is not binding for countries that do not receive its help, its latest musings on Italy, France and Germany are likely to bring back uncomfortable memories of the last decade's debt crisis.

"Advanced European economies with relatively high debt levels should implement more significant and front-loaded fiscal consolidation than envisaged under the authorities' current policies (for example, Belgium, France, and Italy)," the IMF said in its economic outlook for Europe.

The global lender's European director, Alfred Kammer, told Reuters in an interview that Italy's government should stop an "inefficient" incentive for home renovations, known locally as the Superbonus, currently due to be gradually phased out by the end of next year.

Iconic actor Muhammad Ali being remembered on birth anniversary

France, in turn, could reap a "substantial yield" by getting rid of energy subsidies launched after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kammer added.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024