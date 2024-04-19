Interior minister directs foolproof security for Chinese nationals

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said all security agencies including police should ensure complete implementation of SOPs for the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review implementation of National Action Plan at NACTA headquarters in Islamabad, he said any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all.

Mohsin Naqvi said strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementing the SOPs for the protection of foreign nationals.

The Interior Minister said we have to equip our departments with modern technology to eradicate terrorism. He said the Federation will provide all possible support to the provinces in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said miscreant elements will be permanently eliminated from the Kacha area through a joint operation. He said modern technology, including drones, will be used for joint operations in Kacha area.

Expressing satisfaction over the anti-smuggling operations, the Interior Minister said all departments must ensure strict legal action against smugglers.