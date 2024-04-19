Maryam reviews progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has vowed to transform the major cities of the province including Lahore as Information Technology hubs at the global level.

She expressed this determination while chairing a special meeting to review the progress on the Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore today.

The meeting directed to hire world's best architectural companies for the construction of IT City and reviewed the proposal to allocate two towers for business call centers in Nawaz Sharif IT City.