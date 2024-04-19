Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam reviews progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore

Maryam reviews progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore
Web Desk
2:04 PM | April 19, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has vowed to transform the major cities of the province including Lahore as Information Technology hubs at the global level.

She expressed this determination while chairing a special meeting to review the progress on the Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore today.

The meeting directed to hire world's best architectural companies for the construction of IT City and reviewed the proposal to allocate two towers for business call centers in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024