Minister chairs meeting on modern farming

Our Staff Reporter
Peshawar  - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (r) Sajjad Barkwal presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday in which Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, United Nations FAO Country Representative Miss Florence Rolle and FAO Regional Chief Farrokh Tayrif were present.

In the meeting, the ongoing measures for the development of agriculture and the welfare of the landowners under the World Food Organization were appreciated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially in the merged districts. 

The provincial minister termed the efforts of the international organization FAO as ideal and valuable in agricultural development and expressed hope that this mutual cooperation will continue in the future.

In the meeting, they discussed solving the problems hindering the completion of the project of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, the financial losses of the landowners due to the current rains and floods in the province, prevention of erosion of agricultural land due to floods, damage to crops and vegetables.

The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting.

